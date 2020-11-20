James E. Jenkins

James E. Jenkins, 81, of East Moline, Illinois, formerly of Farmington, Iowa, passed away at 11:15 p.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020, at his home in East Moline.

He was born on October 20, 1939, in Revere, Missouri, the son of Eugene Paul and Ella M. (Shuler) Jenkins. On November 16, 1958, he married Vera E. Huff in Farmington, Iowa.

Survivors include his wife: Vera; two children: Alicia (Terry) Edwards of Carbon Cliff, Illinois and Sean (Denise) Jenkins of Carbon Cliff, Illinois; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; three sisters: Nelma Hammond, Marie Toothacre and Vickie Randolph and two brothers: Carroll Jenkins and Melvin Jenkins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother: Ottis Jenkins.

James was a member of the Bonaparte Baptist Church, the UAW and the Farmington Cemetery Association. He worked as a machine operator for John Deere Harvester for 31 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and his woodworking projects became gifts for family and friends.

His body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation.

Burial will be at a later date at Greenglade Cemetery, Farmington.

Memorials have been established in his memory for Bonaparte Baptist Church or a charity of your choice and can be mailed to the family at: Schmitz Funeral Home, P.O. Box 56, Donnellson, Iowa 52625.

The Schmitz Funeral Home of Farmington is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com