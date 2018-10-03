Jack Martin Delph

Jack Martin Delph, 66, of Fort Madison, Iowa passed away at 3:55 p.m. on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at his home.

Born on November 4, 1951 in Flatwood, Virginia, the son of Norma Mitchell. On April 25, 1992, he married Pamela Irene Mitchell in Middletown, Ohio. She preceded him in death on June 22, 2016.

Survivors include his two sons: Timothy Mitchell – Delph of Fort Madison, Iowa and Benjamin Mitchell – Delph of Morning Sun, Iowa; two daughters: Elizabeth Calhoun of West Point, Iowa and Deanna Westerman of Ponca City, Oklahoma; eight grandchildren; one sister: Nancy Kerr of Kentucky; and one brother: Dewayne Delph of Columbus, Ohio. Also, surviving are several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife: Pam.

Jack worked at the Fort Madison Community Hospital in the housekeeping department. He enjoyed watching sports and spending his time with his wife Pam.

His body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 5, 2018 at the Denmark Cemetery in Denmark, Iowa.

A memorial has been made to the Denmark Cemetery.

Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting the family with arrangements.