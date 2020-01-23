JACK KEAGLE WINS MT. PLEASANT MIDDLE SCHOOL’S NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC GEOBEE

Local Students Compete in the First Round of National Competition

MOUNT PLEASANT, IOWA, JANUARY 23, 2020 —Students from Mt. Pleasant Middle School participated in the school competition of the National Geographic GeoBee on January 23. Jack Keagle, an 8th grade student, won first place, with Beckham Prough, a 7th grade student, winning second place and Hayden Dolf, a 6th grade student, finishing third place.

The school competition is the first round in the annual National Geographic GeoBee, a geography competition designed to inspire and reward students’ curiosity about the world. Questions cover not only geography, but also ancient and world civilizations, cultures, and physical features.

The National Geographic Society developed the GeoBee in 1989 in response to concern about the lack of geographic knowledge among young people in the United States. Over more than three decades, more than 120 million students have learned about the world through participation in the GeoBee.

School champions, including Jack Keagle, will take an online qualifying test; up to 100 of the top test scorers in each state then become eligible to compete in their State GeoBee. The winners of the State GeoBees receive an all-expenses-paid trip to participate in the GeoBee national championship in Spring 2020. Students will be competing for cash prizes, scholarships and an all-expenses-paid Lindblad expedition to the Galápagos Islands aboard the National Geographic Endeavour ll. Learn more at www.natgeobee.org.

In addition to the GeoBee, National Geographic also offers classroom resources, student experiences and professional development opportunities for educators.