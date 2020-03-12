IWU Updated Response to COVID-19 Concerns

Mount Pleasant, IA – March 12, 2020 — Iowa Wesleyan University announces an extended spring break for all students as well as an online delivery format for face-to-face classes through April 3.

On Thursday, March 12, 2020, Iowa Wesleyan University President Chris Plunkett announced the University will extend its spring break by one additional week through March 22. This extension will provide the campus with the necessary time to continue making preparations for its response to COVID-19. Effective March 23, all face-to-face classes will move to an online delivery format through at least April 3. Courses already delivered online will proceed as scheduled.

Plunkett stated, “After careful consideration, we have decided to put some measures in place to protect the health of our campus community. This is especially important given the pending return of our students, faculty, and staff from their travels over spring break. We remain deeply committed to our students and their educational journey and to completing the semester.” While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the campus of Iowa Wesleyan University or in Henry County as of this statement, it has become clear that this virus has the potential to spread rapidly. Public health officials are urging the practice of social distancing to help slow the spread of the virus.

The campus of Iowa Wesleyan University will remain open during this time, specifically for students who need to return to campus, including international students, and students with transportation limitations, technology limitations, financial challenges, or those with other unique circumstances. But, as large public gatherings pose unique risks, some campus events will be canceled/postponed through Sunday, April 5. Organizers of these events will be contacted directly, and cancellations will be posted on the University’s website.

Plunkett continued, “We are in uncharted territory for our country and our University, and we must all anticipate disruptions to our normal schedules and routines. The health of our students and employees is our highest priority.”

For the latest information regarding the academic calendar or on-campus activities at Iowa Wesleyan University visit: www.iw.edu/covid-19.