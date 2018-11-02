IWU Trustees Must Make Big Decision

Join KILJ’s Paul Dennison and IWU President Steve Titus Monday, November 5 at 8 am as they discuss the recent news from the local University regarding its’ financial status. The Iowa Wesleyan University’s Board of Trustees met in special session Thursday to review the financial projections of the university. Small liberal arts colleges and universities across the country continue to face significant financial challenges. Iowa Wesleyan University is no different. President Steve Titus said in a letter to alumni that this may be surprising given all IWU’s progress and accomplishments achieved over the past five years. Enrollment has doubled, student retention has increased, and there is a talented and dedicated faculty and staff members. Titus said the university does not have a healthy endowment or extensive donor network. They have attempted to secure funding to establish a solid financial base. Unfortunately, several anticipated gifts simply have not materialized. At this moment, the university does not have the required financial underpinnings to bridge the gap between strong enrollment and new programming, and the money needed to keep the institution open. The Board of Trustees voted to reconvene on November 15 to consider the future of the institution. Therefore, they are actively and aggressively pursuing additional funding sources, and new and innovative partnerships, collaborations and supporters. The next 14 days are extremely important as they meet with the USDA, regional business and community leaders, and partners in higher education to explore alternatives. Titus acknowledged these decisions may have a profound impact on students, faculty, staff members as well as the entire southeastern Iowa community. Iowa Wesleyan’s economic impact to the southeastern Iowa region is over $55 million annually and they feel a strong responsibility and commitment to continue the mission of Iowa Wesleyan University.