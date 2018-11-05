IW President on KILJ This Morning

Reaction has been strong to the news Friday that Iowa Wesleyan University in Mt. Pleasant is on the verge of closing. Following a special session Board of Trustees meeting Thursday, University President Steven Titus sent a message to alumni early Friday morning and met with faculty, staff and students later in the day. Students were assured there would be a second semester and commencement will take place in May 2019. However, both the university community and the greater Southeast Iowa region still has many questions. This morning at 8 am on KILJ join President Titus and KILJ’s Paul Dennison, who is also on the IW Board of Trustees. The two will share information about the situation currently and in the future. The Board of Trustees voted to reconvene on November 15, to consider the future of the institution. They are actively and aggressively pursuing additional funding sources, and new and innovative partnerships, collaborations and supporters. They are meeting with the USDA, regional business and community leaders, and partners in higher education to explore alternatives.