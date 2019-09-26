IWU Homecoming Schedule As of Thursday at 4 pm

Mount Pleasant, IA – September 26, 2019 – Due to impending weather, the Tiger Club Athletic Golf Outing scheduled for Friday, September 27th, will be rescheduled for Friday, October 18, 2019. The outing will be held at the Mount Pleasant Country Club. At this time, all other events for Iowa Wesleyan’s Homecoming are expected to go on as scheduled. We invite those who were registered for the Golf Outing to join us at the Tiger Suite during the Alumni Basketball games on Friday night. The games will be in the Ruble Arena of the Howe Student Activity Center with the men’s game scheduled to begin at 7 pm, followed by the women’s game at 7:45 pm. The Tiger Suite will be held upstairs on the west side of the gymnasium. Appetizers and a cash bar will be provided. The Homecoming schedule is as follows: Friday, September 27 3:00 pm – Iowa Wesleyan & Mount Pleasant Homecoming Parade

6:00-7:00 pm – Landmark Moments Celebration, Chapel

7:00-8:30 pm – Alumni Basketball Games & Tiger Suite, Ruble Arena

8:30 pm – Boom Night, IW campus lawn Saturday, September 28 8:00-9:00 am – Homecoming Breakfast, Social Hall

9:00-9:50 am – Tiger Topics, Session One, Howe Student Activity Center

10:00-10:50 am – Tiger topics, Session Two, Howe Student Activity Center

11:00 am – Class Photos, Tiger Den

11:15 am-12:15 pm – Choir Reunion, Old Main

11:30 am-1:00 pm – Tailgate Lunch & Tiger Fan Zone, Mapleleaf Athletic Complex

12:30 pm – Alumni & IW Pep Band, Mapleleaf Athletic Complex

1:00 pm – Homecoming Football Game, Mapleleaf Athletic Complex

1:00-4:00 pm – Harlan-Lincoln House open for tours, Harlan-Lincoln House

6:00-8:30 pm – Annual Alumni Awards Banquet & Hall of Fame Ceremony, Social Hall Please visit our Homecoming website for more information and to sign up for events! For questions regarding the Tiger Club Athletic Golf Outing, please contact Derek Zander, IW Athletic Director, at derek.zander@iw.edu. Tiger Athletics: Iowa Wesleyan University strives to provide its student-athletes the opportunity to be successful in life and sports. Engaged in the SLIAC and UMAC Conferences, Tiger athletics is a proud member of NCAA Division III.