IWU Convocation

The Iowa Wesleyan 2018-19 school year formally began Thursday morning with the opening convocation in the Chapel Auditorium. University President Steven Titus delivered the State of the University Address and the incoming class was presented by the new VP of Enrollment Management, Dr. Nikki Fennern. President Titus also presented Representative Dave Heaton with the Presidential Medal for Outstanding Merit. Mr. Heaton not only served this area in the Iowa House of Representatives, he is also a graduate of the Iowa Wesleyan Class of 1964. He said it was quite an honor for him and that when he was a student he never imagined that there would be a day when he would be recognized as a distinguished alumnus. He encouraged the students to “put down their smart phones and have a real conversation with someone face to face. Find out what they think about issues that face us and understand where they are coming from. He said “just being willing to listen can do a lot to make this world a better place for all of us.”