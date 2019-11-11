IW Veterans Day Observance

Monday Iowa Wesleyan University hosted a special Veterans Day observance. Veterans in attendance were recognized and the IW choir performed. Special guest speaker was Sergeant Major Edward Pforts who is a WMU graduate and whose sister Tracy Bender works at Iowa Wesleyan. Pforts expressed his appreciation to not only the veterans present but also the spouses and children of vets, saying they are overlooked but have the hardest job of all. And he told the gathering when you thank a vet, thank their families, as well. Sergeant Major Pforts joined a Mt. Pleasant unit in 1993. He said so far 26 years of service have been the best ride of his life thanks to the urging of a high school football coach who was in the National Guard. He admitted that now, towards the end of his military career, he is always recruiting, looking for the good kids who will replace him and others. He said you don’t have to be the smartest, fastest or strongest to join the military, you just have to have a desire to serve your country. He finished with a quote from Colin Powell, “There are no secrets to success. It is the result of preparation, hard work, and learning from failure.”