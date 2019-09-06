IW/MP Grad Receives Award

Iowa Wesleyan University Alumni Tyler Anderson named “40 Under 40” Recipient by Midwest Energy News

FAIRFIELD, IOWA — On September 6th, Midwest Energy News named Iowa Wesleyan alumni Tyler Anderson as the recipient of their prestigious 40 Under 40 award. Each year, Midwest Energy News recognizes Midwest-based leaders and innovators from all sectors for their work in America’s transition to a clean energy economy.

Tyler’s selection for the award was based on his pioneering efforts to bring solar to underserved markets, including farmers and rural businesses.

“We’re both excited and very proud to recognize the 2019 40 Under 40 recipients,” said Martina Holmes, Partnership Coordinator at Midwest Energy News. “Though a tough choice from over 200 nominations, we have selected an amazing cohort and were happy to celebrate the work they’re doing throughout the Midwest.”

Tyler Anderson founded Simpleray (then known as Iowa Wind and Solar) in 2008 after graduating from Mount Pleasant High School. Throughout his education there, he had a growing interest in engineering, spurred on by his teacher Mr. Dave Watts.

As a young entrepreneur, Tyler wanted more professional skills to expand his business, so he graduated from Iowa Wesleyan University with a degree in Business Administration in 2012. Simpleray quickly grew to one of the largest solar installers in the state. Tyler brought on three partners to help run the business, and from there, the firm expanded its presence throughout the Midwest.

“I’m honored to be included on this list with all my fellow recipients,” says Tyler Anderson, President at Simpleray. “My success is due to the hard work and accomplishments of our team at Simpleray and I could not have achieved this on my own.”

The award will be presented to Tyler and the other recipients at the Midwest Energy News’ 40 Under 40 Honorees Reception on September 23rd in Chicago, Illinois.

About Simpleray

Founded in 2008 in Fairfield, Simpleray is a solar installation company serving Iowa, Illinois, Missouri & beyond. As a solar contractor, Simpleray specializes in solar arrays for businesses, farms, and utilities. They focus on creating simple, sustainable investments that provide security and returns for decades to come.

