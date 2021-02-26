IW Graduate From Nigeria Honored

Iowa Wesleyan University has a long history of welcoming international and students of color dating back to the late 1800’s. A special plaque was dedicated Friday afternoon honoring one such student who went on to serve his home country of Nigeria as a banker and politician. This Black History Month Event honored 1954 Iowa Wesleyan University graduate Dr. Clement Isong. Dr. Isong was a Nigerian banker and politician who was governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria. He was later elected governor of Cross River State in the Nigerian Second Republic. Dr. Isong was one of the most well known government officials in Nigeria and is described as an ethical leader of integrity, discipline and public service. He is the only known Iowa Wesleyan student to be featured on the currency of a country. At Wesleyan the Doctor studied economics, lived in McKibbon Hall, sang in the choir and stood out as a student and leader. He went on to get a Masters and a PHD from Harvard, returning to Nigeria in 1967. Dr. Isong passed away at the age of 80 in 2000.