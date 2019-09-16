IW Alum to Lead Music-Worship Symposium/ Service on Campus

Aaron Warner, Director of Music and Worship at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Cedar Rapids, IA will lead a 50-minute symposium for IW Music students and community members on Tuesday, September 24 at 2:00 pm as part of the Music Laboratory Class in Old Main on the IW Campus. An ecumenical contemporary service will also be held at 7:00 pm in the IW Chapel.

“We’re very excited to have Aaron back on campus!” said department chair Jason Edwards. “It is a testament to the work we do here when alumni return to share their experiences with our current students and community.”

Warner, IW Class of 2012, will present information about contemporary music & worship techniques from a practical experience viewpoint. The day will conclude with an inclusive music and worship service in the IW Chapel led by Warner and his team from St. Mark’s, in partnership with CREW, the IW campus-based inter-denominational bible study organization.

The symposium and worship service are free and open to anyone interested and the public is invited.

For further information, contact Dr. Jason Edwards at jedwards@iw.edu

