Ivan Hunter

Ivan Merle Hunter, 93, of Cedar Falls, formerly New London, died Monday, August 20th in Cedar Falls.

A memorial service will be at 2:00 September 8th at Elliott Chapel with Pastor David Mixon officiating. The family will greet friends from 1:00 – 2:00. Inurnment for Ivan and Shirley Hunter will follow the service at Burge Cemetery. Military rites presented by Henry County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for New London Fire and Rescue. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.