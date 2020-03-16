IUB emergency order extends utility winter moratorium period

IUB emergency order extends utility winter moratorium period, halts disconnection for LIHEAP-qualified Iowans

(Des Moines) – The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) today issued an emergency order directing all electric and natural gas utilities in the state to cease disconnection of residential service due to nonpayment. The emergency order, issued in Docket No. SPU-2020-0003, comes in response to a statewide disaster proclamation of public health emergency issued on March 9, 2020, by Gov. Kim Reynolds to enhance the state’s response to novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The extended moratorium period will continue until May 1, 2020. Income-eligible Iowans have until April 30 each year to apply for limited financial heating assistance through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The application deadline was not extended with today’s order.

The LIHEAP program is designed to help low-income families meet the partial cost of home heating through a one-time payment made directly to the utility or heating fuel vendor. Iowa law also protects qualified applicants who are the head of a household from being disconnected from natural gas or electric service during the annual winter moratorium, normally November 1 through April 1.

Iowa customers seeking LIHEAP financial assistance for utility bills should contact their local community action agency before April 30 to discuss eligibility guidelines. Although qualified applicants cannot be disconnected during the moratorium, the IUB urges all LIHEAP-certified customers to continue paying toward their energy bills to avoid accumulating high debt and facing potential utility service disconnection once the moratorium period ends.

The statewide extension period issued by IUB order today applies to all investor-owned, municipal and cooperative utilities in Iowa.