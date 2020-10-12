ISU Extension and Outreach Welcomes New Marketing Program Coordinator

Mt. Pleasant, Iowa – Kelly Waters has accepted the Marketing Program Coordinator position with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. She will serve Des Moines and Henry counties in Region 27 effective September 30.

In her role as Marketing Program Coordinator, Waters will provide leadership to county marketing and the development of new community partnerships. Waters will also oversee delivery of educational programs that align with the needs of Des Moines and Henry Counties.

Waters is a graduate of Iowa State University with a bachelor’s degree in Animal Ecology. She brings with her experience from various conservation organizations, Iowa Wesleyan University, the University of Iowa and Southeastern Community College.

“We are so pleased Kelly has accepted the role of marketing program coordinator. As an educator, Kelly has had over 6 years of experience in organizational leadership, environmental education, youth education and working to build community resources,” said Janet Smith, Regional Director with ISU Extension and Outreach. “We congratulate and welcome her to her new role with ISU Extension and Outreach.”

Waters resides in rural Mt. Pleasant with her husband and son. She enjoys spending as much time outdoors as possible and can regularly be found crafting, tending to her yard and garden, kayaking and exploring local, state and national parks.

Kelly says, “I am passionate about the mission of ISU Extension and Outreach and love feeling connected to my local community. I look forward to providing my neighbors with information that could improve quality of life, encountering opportunities for growth and sharing my love of all things ISU, the environment, and life sciences.”

To reach Kelly, please call (319) 385-8126 or send an email to kjwaters@iastate.edu.