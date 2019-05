Iris Show Results

Despite the poor weather and late spring, there were still many beautiful Iris and creative floral arrangements entered in Saturday’s Mount Pleasant Woman’s Club Iris and Floral Show, 39 enteries in all. Best of Show honors for Iris went to Patty Bohrman of Mt. Pleasant. Best of Show Floral Arrangement-Janet Young and the Mt. Pleasant Peoples Choice- Patty Bohrman

