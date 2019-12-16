Irene Pankoke

Irene Pankoke, 95, of Winfield, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Winfield United Methodist Church. Private graveside services will held in Winfield-Scott Township Cemetery. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Winfield United Methodist Church. The Rev. David Morris will officiate. Following the memorial service, a time of food and fellowship will be held in the Church Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for the Winfield United Methodist Church Kitchen Fund and Twin Lakes Country Club. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. The Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Winfield, formerly The Honts Funeral, is caring for Irene’s arrangements and her family.

Irene Reschly was born on March 20, 1924, at home in Noble, Iowa the daughter of William and Katie (Swartzendruber) Reschly. Irene graduated from Olds High School. On February 17, 1946, she was united in marriage to Elgin Pankoke from Beaver Crossing, Nebraska. Irene was a member of the Winfield United Methodist Church, VFW Ladies Auxiliary and her Neighborhood Club. She was very active in 4-H as a leader and also a Tupperware dealer. She was an avid bowler and golfer, supporter of WMU schools and enjoyed baking, canning, woodworking and Amitie social club.

Irene will be deeply missed by her sons, Dudley and Barb Pankoke of St. Charles, IL and Eric Pankoke and Gil Falcon of Fort Worth, TX; grandchildren, Amy and Matt Beekley of Avon, IN and Aaron and Julie Pankoke of Geneva, IL and great-grandchildren, Nathan and Samantha Beekley and Anna Pankoke.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Elgin on June 1, 1980; son, Wayne Pankoke; brothers, Floyd, Ralph and Harold Reschly and sisters, Ruth Kaufman and Edna Roth.