Iowa’s Director Management & Mount Pleasant Native to Retire

DES MOINES –Iowa Department of Management Director Dave Roederer has announced his retirement effective January 31st, 2021, ending his 38-year career in state government. Roederer is a Mount Pleasant High School graduate and the brother of Bob and John Roederer of Mount Pleasant and Bill Roederer of West Des Moines. Governor Reynolds will announce an interim director at a later date. “For 38 years, Dave has worked tirelessly on behalf of Iowans and the work he’s done will continue impacting our state for years to come,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Over the past 10 years, it has been my pleasure to work with Dave as he served as Director of the Department of Management both for Gov. Branstad and in my administration. For years, Iowa leaders have counted on Dave’s sage advice, friendly approach, and willingness to find a solution to help move our state forward.” “It has been an honor working with Governor Reynolds and her administration over the past several years,” said Dave Roederer. “My 38 years of working in State Government have been exciting, challenging and rewarding. I cannot express in words what a privilege it has been working with the Governor to develop balanced budgets that have been fiscally responsible while also addressing the needs of Iowans and positioning our state for economic growth.” Dave Roederer was appointed to lead the Department of Management in 2011. He has previously served in senior positions at the Iowa Department of Public Safety, the Iowa Criminal and Juvenile Justice, the Iowa Department of Commerce, in the Governor’s Office, and at Iowa State University. “Whether he was working with the legislature, serving as chief of staff in the Governor’s Office, or leading the Department of Management, Dave worked with anyone who was willing to make our state better,” Gov. Reynolds continued. “I thank him for his service to Iowa and in my administration. Kevin and I, along with our entire team, wish Dave the very best in his well-earned retirement.”