Iowa Wesleyan University sees enrollment growth for fifth straight year

Mount Pleasant, IA – September 11, 2019 – Iowa Wesleyan University’s current fall enrollment is 643 students, marking the fifth consecutive year in increased enrollment. As Southeast Iowa’s regional comprehensive university, IW’s enrollment has risen by 24% over the past three years.

“We’re pleased to welcome another diverse and talented class into our University family,” said IW President Christine Plunkett. “We are also excited to see the momentum grow in our online programs with our flexible and convenient offerings for our adult students. We take our responsibility to provide education to all learners seriously, and we look forward to expanding our offerings.”

Graduate and Professional Programs enrollment showed a steady growth of 62% in enrolled credits over last fall. This growth is attributed to the addition of two graduate programs in the previous two years.

“It says a lot about the appeal of our institution when we continue to increase our enrollment numbers in a climate where many small private colleges and universities are experiencing declines,” said Dr. Nikki Fennern, vice president for enrollment management. “Our continued growth indicates that students and families recognize the dynamic academic and co-curricular programs we offer at IW and they want to be a part of it.”