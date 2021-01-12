Iowa Wesleyan University & SCC Alliance

Iowa Wesleyan University and Southeastern Community College Announce Formation of Southeast Iowa Higher Education Alliance

Unique, innovative partnership to create organizational synergies, benefit students

West Burlington, IA – Iowa Wesleyan University (IW) and Southeastern Community College (SCC) announced the approval of the formation of the Southeast Iowa Higher Education Alliance (SIHEA). While both institutions will continue to operate separately, this unique partnership between a four-year private liberal arts university and a community college will serve as an innovative model for the future of higher education.

“Our two institutions are well-aligned, both strategically and operationally, to make SIHEA a successful partnership,” says Dr. Michael Ash, president of SCC and newly appointed Chancellor of SIHEA. “The opportunities that SIHEA students will have access to are tremendous, from seamless and affordable degree pathways to increased professional resources and support.”

“This innovative model is the result of two years of comprehensive work,” says Chris Plunkett, president of IW. “Colleges and universities nationwide are struggling with decreased enrollment, skyrocketing costs and potential closures. Collectively, Iowa Wesleyan University and Southeastern Community College are coming together from a position of strength. This partnership will secure and protect our bright future and the future of our students.”

SIHEA offers smooth, affordable academic pathways between IW and SCC, broadening the educational opportunities for students and increasing the talent pipeline for our regional workforce. Through this model, a student could take college-level courses in high school and go on to complete an associate’s, bachelor’s, and master’s degree all within the SIHEA system.

Iowa Wesleyan University – As Southeast Iowa’s regional comprehensive university, Iowa Wesleyan University is a transformational learning community whose passion is to educate, empower and inspire students to lead meaningful lives and careers.

Southeastern Community College – Dedicated to lifelong learning, Southeastern Community College proudly supports all students who are ready to reach their career and educational goals.