Iowa Wesleyan University Offers Early Childhood Certification in India

Mount Pleasant, Iowa: January 2, 2019 – Iowa Wesleyan University continues to have a global impact in education by launching a comprehensive badging program that represents certification for teachers in early childhood education in India.

The UNICEF website defines early childhood as the period from conception through eight years of age. Per the 2011 census in India, children in the age group of 0-6 years represents approximately 158 million of the population.

DeWayne Frazier, provost at IW travels globally each year to ensure the education programs that Iowa Wesleyan initiates are indeed impactful to the regions served in each country.

Recently, Professor Jayanti Tambe Roy, from India, visited IW’s campus to sign an agreement with Iowa Wesleyan as a part of the badging program. She is the owner of the California based company Mentor in You that works to offer education training in India.

Frazier commented that “It is a pleasure to work with Professor Roy, known across the United States and India as a true champion for early childhood education. Professor Roy has authored books that demonstrate the cutting edge of early childhood education pedagogy.” Frazier went on to say, “Iowa Wesleyan is known as a top provider of education programs and our partnership with Mentor in You is a natural fit to offer high quality certificates through our comprehensive badging program for practicing teachers in India. We plan to launch this program worldwide to make an impact on our youngest global citizens.”

The IW and Mentor in You badge examines the neurological processes in early childhood that build upon the natural curiosity of children. The certificate will offer four different online courses: Foundations in Cognitive Development; Scientific Foundations in Early Childhood; Explorations in Early Childhood; and Engineering and Technology in Early Childhood. After the learner completes the four courses, they will then earn a badge for Early Childhood Education.

With over 30 countries presented on Iowa Wesleyan’s campus, the University has agreements in place with Thailand based Loop Abroad and has an aggressive study abroad program as well as English as a Second Language (ESL) to continue to broaden the horizon of students worldwide.

The university offers a creative interdisciplinary international studies minor as well as many different language and culture classes for the campus community.

To learn more about Iowa Wesleyan University, please visit iw.edu.