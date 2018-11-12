Iowa Wesleyan University Celebrates 100th Anniversary of Armistice Day and Veteran’s Day

Mount Pleasant, Iowa: November 12, 2018 – Iowa Wesleyan University rang the campus bell as a part of the Bells of Peace to signify the 100 year anniversary and the end of World War I. Bells were rung throughout the United States and the world to honor the troops.

Names of those who served and those who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War I were read focusing on those from Iowa Wesleyan University and Henry County.

Veterans Day, formerly known as Armistice Day, was originally set as a U.S. legal holiday to honor the end of World War I, which officially took place on November 11, 1918. November 11th is also marked as the Marine Corp birthday.

On Monday, November 12th, Iowa Wesleyan faculty, students, staff and the voices of Primae Voces held a service to honor and celebrate our veterans in observance of Veterans Day. The ceremony took place at the university flag on campus grounds and featured patriotic songs. A special prayer and a time of silence was observed to honor all those that have served. President Titus, a veteran of the United States Army, and Sgt. Jason Wesley spoke in honor of Veterans Day. Iowa Wesleyan thanks our students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends of the University who have or who currently are serving our nation.



There are 21.8 million veterans of the U.S. armed forces as of 2014, according the Census Bureau, approximately 10 percent of whom are women. There are 319.2 million Americans, according to the bureau, with 6.9 percent of Americans represented as veterans.