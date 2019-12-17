Iowa Wesleyan University announced a $250,000 gift for a wrestling training facility

Mount Pleasant, Iowa – December 16, 2019 – While hosting wrestling legend Dan Gable on campus, Iowa Wesleyan University announced a $250,000 gift from Mark and Sandy Willis. Mark is a 1970 graduate of Iowa Wesleyan and a 2017 inductee into the IW Tiger Athletics Hall of Fame. This gift will be used toward a building remodel to create a state-of-the-art wrestling training center. The building, located at 205 E. Taft Street, was donated to Iowa Wesleyan in 2007 by the Randy and Karly Beavers Family. It will be named the ‘Willis Wrestling Facility’ and will house a training area, locker rooms, a weight room, and other wrestling specific amenities. It will also house offices and a film room for the wrestling program and other athletic staff. “The impact of this gift from Mark and Sandy is significant for our community, from our athletics program to our enrollment management efforts,” said Iowa Wesleyan President Chris Plunkett. “This facility will also have an immediate and positive impact on our recruiting efforts for future Tigers.” The Mark and Sandy Willis gift was given as a challenge to other alumni and wrestling fans to help grow a solid foundation for the program’s future. Renovation is expected to begin in late spring following the completion of a successful fundraising effort for the new wrestling program. The facility should be completed by the fall of 2020. “Thanks to the incredible support from Mark and Sandy Willis, men’s and women’s Tiger wrestling student-athletes will now enjoy the benefits of a new training facility,” said Derek Zander, director of athletics. “The facility will house all of the day-to-day operations of our teams, coaches, and staff. It will greatly enhance the experience of our student-athletes and will assure potential recruits of our university’s commitment to excellence to this new program.” Dan Gable addressed the crowd to share in his excitement for the launch of the Tigers wrestling programs. “There is no reason girls should not have the same opportunities as boys when it comes to what sports have to offer,” said Coach Gable. “When you look at the sport of wrestling, there are numerous life skills that it teaches.” Last May, Iowa Wesleyan announced the launch of a men’s and women’s wrestling program to begin in fall 2020. As part of the Tiger Athletics strategic plan, IW has expanded from 10 NCAA Division III intercollegiate programs to 16 over the past three years, with the addition of men’s and women’s wrestling, cross country, and track & field. IW was the first NCAA Division III university in the State of Iowa to sponsor women’s wrestling. Tiger Athletics: Iowa Wesleyan University strives to provide its student-athletes the opportunity to be successful in life and sports. Engaged in the SLIAC and UMAC Conferences, Tiger athletics is a proud member of NCAA Division III. Dan Gable speaking at Iowa Wesleyan University on December 16, 2019. Left to right: Kathy Aicher, Kerry Luko and Ron Beavers (representing the Beavers Families) and Scott & Lauralee Willis (representing the Willis Families)