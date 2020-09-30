Iowa Wesleyan to host Open House for Center for International Education

Iowa Wesleyan University invites the public to an open house to see the newly renovated Center for International Education on September 30, 2020. Located in a campus house on the corner of N. Broadway and W. Franklin Streets, the open house will be held from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tours will be provided in groups of 10 or less & masks will be required throughout the open house. The Mount Pleasant Chamber Alliance will kick off the event with a socially distanced ribbon-cutting outside the house.

The open house will showcase the many aspects this new space will offer our students and the community. International students will be present to share their experiences, their culture, and their food with guests.

“We are pleased to have a new home for our Center for International Education to serve our students better,” said Dr. DeWayne Frazier, university provost. “The cultural differences can be overwhelming for our international students, so this house provides them many valuable resources as well as signals the university’s commitment to supporting their education.”

The Center for International Education at Iowa Wesleyan will provide resources on best practices within international education and coordinate programs and opportunities for learning and growth across cultures for the campus and broader community.