Iowa Wesleyan to host Midwest Undergraduate Conference in the Humanities (MUCH), November 9, 2019

Mount Pleasnat, IA – November 1, 2019 – The Iowa Wesleyan University Humanities Division is proud to announce IW will host the 2019 Midwest Undergraduate Conference in the Humanities (MUCH) on Saturday, November 9, from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm.

For almost a decade, MUCH has been the premier regional forum for excellence in undergraduate research and creative work in the humanities. MUCH draws from small colleges and large universities in the Midwest, providing a welcoming and supportive environment for undergraduate students and their faculty advisors to present and discuss their work, share ideas, and learn from one another.

This year, students from colleges and universities in Iowa, as well as Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Illinois, will be present to share thought-provoking work on history, literature, mass media, visual arts, music, and more. Iowa Wesleyan students will present at several panels throughout the day.

Also, an IW theater group will present a series of monologues from Ntozake Shange’s 1976 revolutionary choreopoem, “For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf”.

All panels are open to the public, as is the display of historical photographs of American cultural figures (with particular emphasis on Harlem Renaissance figures). This display, which is on loan from Marquette University, will be outside the International Room in the Chadwick Library.

Those wishing to register for the conference and dine with the participants may do so for a $25 registration fee (cash or check). Registration and opening remarks will take place from 8:00 to 9:00 am in thr Howe Student Activity Center, Social Hall, with panels taking place throughout the day on campus.