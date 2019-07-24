Iowa Wesleyan names Marvellander Daniels as the Defensive Coordinator for the Tigers

Mount Pleasant, IA – July 24, 2019 – Iowa Wesleyan University announces that Marvellander Daniels (MD) will serve as the defensive coordinator for the Tigers beginning on August 1, 2019. Coach Daniels will also serve as the recruiting coordinator. Daniels joins the Tiger football program whose defense finished in 6th place in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference during the 2018 season. Coach Daniels will inherit a Tigers defense composed of 15 returners and nearly 25 new faces for the 2019 season. “We are excited to add Coach Daniels to our coaching staff,’’ said Head Football Coach, Mike Richtman. “He brings experience as a coach and recruiter at the NCAA Division III level that will help us continue to grow our program. He is a high energy young coach of character that will be a great fit for our student-athletes at Iowa Wesleyan.” Coach Daniels comes to the Tigers after spending the 2018 season as the Assistant Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator for Ranger High School in Ranger, Texas. Before Daniels’ high school career, he spent five years at NCAA Division III McMurry University in Abilene, Texas. Daniels was part of McMurry’s defense that finished #2 in the American Southwest Conference in total defense and rush defense in 2015. He also contributed to finishing in #1 in the nation in defensive touchdowns in 2016. “I could not be more excited to be part of the Tiger football family. Learning the values and experiencing the traditions here at Iowa Wesleyan is what attracted me to this position. The community’s friendliness and overall warmth helped me in my decision-making to become the Defensive and Recruiting Coordinator. I am thankful for this opportunity and look forward to assisting Coach Richtman to achieve his vision for the Tigers football program. I am eager to get started!” Coach Daniels graduated from McMurry University in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in math education. He played three seasons with the McMurry War Hawks and assisted the War Hawks to two 9-3 records during his junior and senior seasons. Daniels will join Tiger Nation on August 1, 2019.