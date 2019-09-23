Iowa Wesleyan Celebrates 2019 Homecoming Weekend

Mount Pleasant, IA – September 23, 2019 – Iowa Wesleyan University will celebrate Homecoming Weekend September 27-29 in Mount Pleasant, Iowa on the University’s campus.

Celebration highlights include: the Tiger Golf Outing at the Mount Pleasant Golf & Country Club; the annual Alumni Awards Banquet in conjunction with the Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony; Alumni Basketball Games; Choir and Band Reunions; Boom Night with the selection of Homecoming King, Queen, Prince, and Princess; Homecoming parade; and a Tailgate Lunch and Tiger Fan Zone prior to the Homecoming football game where the Tigers face the University of Minnesota-Morris.

New this year will be the Landmark Moments Celebration. This event will celebrate the impact Iowa Wesleyan Tigers have had on their communities and the world by highlighting key anniversaries of Tiger accomplishments. Also, this event will celebrate class reunions and honor those Tigers who have passed away during the last year.

During the Alumni Banquet and Awards event, three alumni will be honored for their contributions to Iowa Wesleyan. The recipients include Jamarco Clark ’14 of Ottumwa, Iowa, who will receive the Distinguished Young Alumni Award, and Anita Hampton ’71 and Mike Hampton ’72 of Mount Pleasant will be presented the Alumni Service Award for their years of service to Iowa Wesleyan. In addition to the alumni awards, three individuals will be inducted into the Iowa Wesleyan Athletic Hall of Fame. The inductees include Jo (Oberkirsch) Hufker ’95, Coach Barry Holtgrewe, and Coach Steve Williamson ’00.

To register and for a complete schedule of events for the homecoming festivities, please visit www.iw.edu/homecoming.