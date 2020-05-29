Iowa Utility Board Lifts Disconnection Moratorium

Effective May 28, 2020, the Iowa Utilities Board lifted the disconnection moratorium for Iowa electric cooperatives and municipal utilities. In response, effective June 1, 2020, Access Energy Cooperative will resume normal disconnection procedures as specified in the cooperative tariff.

Access Energy Cooperative is a locally owned, not-for-profit cooperative. The cost-based rate structure of a cooperative limits the resources available to a cooperative for handling increased rates of nonpayment. We have taken steps to help those who have been financially impacted by the pandemic that included waiving late payment fees and cancelling disconnections for nonpayment in March, April and May.

Member-consumers who are experiencing financial hardships are encouraged to proactively contact the Access Energy Cooperative office to discuss payment options to avoid potential disconnection of service. Please contact the billing department at 319-385-1577 or 866-242-4232.

Some member-consumers may be eligible for energy payment assistance from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). LIHEAP is a federally funded program that provides financial aid for heating and cooling costs for eligible households. The LIHEAP application period was recently extended to June 30, 2020, to help those economically affected during the pandemic. Learn more at https://humanrights.iowa.gov/dcaa/liheap.

As people spend more time at home during the pandemic you may experience increases in your home energy use, which will also affect utility bill amounts. To find ways to help lower energy usage, visit www.accessenergycoop.com; follow the cooperative page on Facebook @AccessEnergyCoop; or contact the cooperative member services department.

Access Energy Cooperative is an electric cooperative service provider serving 10 counties in southeast Iowa.