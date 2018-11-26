IOWA PRELIMINARY WEATHER SUMMARY

By Dr. Justin Glisan, State Climatologist, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

Thanksgiving week was cooler than average for most of Iowa with some locations experiencing seasonal temperatures. Northeastern Iowa was up to six degrees below normal while parts of extreme western Iowa were a few degrees above average. Most of Iowa also experienced unseasonably dry conditions; widespread measurable precipitation did not fall until after Thanksgiving. Monday (19th) was cold across much of Iowa with average highs up to 20 degrees below average. Winds gradually shifted to a southerly direction Tuesday (20th) into Wednesday (21st), warming temperatures into the upper 40s and low 50s in the south; northern Iowa observed low to mid 30s. Thanksgiving Day (22nd) started with foggy conditions across much of Iowa. Sunny conditions then prevailed across the state with highs reaching into the mid-50s in southwestern Iowa. Rain showers moved into Iowa early Friday (23rd) bringing measurable accumulations statewide. Higher amounts were reported across eastern Iowa with Muscatine (Muscatine County) observing 0.35 inches, 0.27 inches above average. Saturday (24th) was pleasant with highs reaching into the middle 50s. After partly sunny conditions for much of the day, increasing clouds signaled the next major weather system. A strong low pressure moved into Iowa late Saturday into Sunday (25th) with a wintery mix and snow. The system brought winds up to 40 mph and moderate to heavy snowfall across southern Iowa as of the end of the reporting period at 7:00 a.m.; blizzard conditions and snow accumulations of up to 17 inches were reported in Iowa’s southeastern quadrant after the observation cut-off. Sioux City (Woodbury County) observed the week’s high of 62 degrees on the 22nd, 20 degrees above average. Fayette (Fayette County) and Tripoli (Bremer County) reported a low of -3 degrees on the 19th, 27 degrees below average. Davenport (Scott County) reported the highest rainfall total of the week at 1.83 inches.