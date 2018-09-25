IOWA PRELIMINARY WEATHER SUMMARY

By Dr. Justin Glisan, State Climatologist, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

After an extremely dry week, an active weather pattern returned, bringing above-average rainfall to most of Iowa. Average temperatures were also up to 10 degrees above normal. Monday (17th) was generally quiet and warm until thunderstorms raced across northern Iowa during the late afternoon. Some storms turned severe; large hail and high winds were reported in Hancock County. Sioux City (Woodbury County) recorded 2.29 inches of rain. On Tuesday (18th) thunderstorms were widespread with heavy rain over northern Iowa. Spencer (Clay County) reported 3.04 inches, 2.92 inches above normal. Nearly 15 stations recorded rainfall above 2.00 inches. Severe weather was reported in six counties. Tree damage from straight-line winds and one-inch diameter hail was reported in Jasper County. Thunderstorms with heavy rain continued across Iowa’s northern third Wednesday (19th) into Thursday (20th), leading to widespread flood warnings. Two-day rain totals were 2.00 to 5.19 inches above average for over 30 stations; Everly (Clay County) reported 5.51 inches. Temperatures over this period were hot, with many locations 10-15 degrees above average; high temperatures ranged from the mid-80s into the mid-90s with the exception of northern Iowa where rain and cloud cover kept temperatures cooler. A cold front with severe thunderstorms crossed the state Thursday evening. Twelve western counties reported severe winds with 75 mph gusts in Emmet County. The cold front exited Iowa Friday (21st) bringing dry conditions and pleasant temperatures through the weekend. Average highs on Saturday (22nd) and Sunday (23rd) were in the upper 60s to low 70s. Overnight lows dipped into the 40s, with Cresco (Howard County) and Waukon (Allamakee county) recording the week’s low temperature of 36 degrees, seven degrees below normal. Williamsburg (Iowa County) observed the week’s high temperature of 96 degrees on Tuesday, 21 degrees above average.