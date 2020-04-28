Iowa Leaders Urge Assistance to Support Pork Producers

DES MOINES, Iowa (April 27, 2020) – In a letter to Vice President Mike Pence – the head of the White House Coronavirus Task Force – U.S. Senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley along with Governor Kim Reynolds and Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig are asking for additional support from the administration for the state’s pork producers.

The Iowa leaders write in part, “While the announcement by USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service that they are standing up an incident command is helpful and the Interim Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration provides useful steps for protecting workers, we urgently request the additional following resources and authorities, including invoking the Defense Production Act, that will be required to keep Iowa pork production viable: