Iowa High School State Track and Field Meet: Day Two

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Des Moines, Iowa — It’s day two of the Iowa High School State Track and Field Meet.

Here’s the schedule for today’s activities and results as they come across.

Friday:

10:00 a.m. — Girls Distance Med Relay: Avery Sutter, Lyndi Vantiger, Maggie Cristoforo, and Maggie Jennings. — Finishes 8th (medalist). Ran a time of 4:19.45.

10:00 a.m. — Girls Shotput: Lexi Magnani, Jadan Brumbaugh — Lexi Magnani is your 3A State Champ! Waiting on official results from Brumbaugh.

10:00 a.m. — Boys Long Jump: Rylan Seberg

11:00 a.m. — 110m High Hurdles: Chase Lamm — Finishes 10th, unofficially. Ran a prelim time of 15.36. Finished 3rd in Heat 3.

11:10 a.m. — 100m High Hurdles: Karsyn Lamm — Finishes 23rd. Ran a prelim time of 17.31.

12:30 p.m. — Boys Shotput: Riley McQuiggin, Henry Lotuvsky

12:30 p.m. — Girls Long Jump: Lyndi Vantiger

12:40 p.m. — Girls 400m Hurdles: Maggie Cristoforo

1:05 p.m. — Distance Med Relay: Truong, Lamm, Seberg, Stukkerjurgen

2:10 p.m. — 4x100m Relay: Truong, Lamm, Seberg, Johnson

3:00 p.m. — 1A Boys High Jump: Darius Whaley (New London); Talon Newton (Winfield)

3:15 p.m. — 4x400m Relay: Shull, Beatty, Bender, Stukkerjurgen

5:00 p.m. — 1A 4x200m Relay: Brody Barton, Dane Sweezer, Brandon Snowden, Juanito Piper (Winfield); Demonate Watkins, Keo Luckett, Jordan Johnson, Darius Whaley (New London)

6:00 p.m. — 1A Boys 400m Hurdles: Colton Horak (WACO)

6:40 p.m. — 1A Boys Distance Med Relay: Keo Luckett, Darius Whaley, Mason Porter, Curry Jacobs (New London)

7:40 p.m. — 1A Boys 4x100m Relay: Christian Gerot, Juanito Piper, Brody Barton, Brandon Snowden (Winfield)

*Weather Update*

Tomorrow’s finals will begin at 8:00 a.m. With severe weather pushing into the Des Moines metro tomorrow afternoon state officials are hoping the one hour early start gets the meet in tomorrow without any delays.