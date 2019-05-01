IOWA FARM BUREAU SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS REPRESENT NEXT GENERATION OF AGRICULTURE LEADERS

Farm Bureau awards $180,000 to current and future college students

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – May 1, 2019 – Agriculture drives Iowa’s economy and employment, with more than one in five jobs in the state tied to agriculture, and students from around the state see a bright future with countless agricultural-based career opportunities. The Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (IFBF) this year is awarding $1,000 scholarships for tuition to 180 students who plan to study agriculture at their chosen colleges and universities. This next generation of leaders in agriculture will study a variety of areas ranging from animal science and genetics to agriculture business and agriculture education.

“Throughout our 100-year history of supporting Iowa farm families and their communities, Farm Bureau has always been a strong supporter of Iowa youth, and by supporting these students, we are investing in the future of Iowa,” says IFBF Community Resources Manager Ronnette Vondrak. “Since 1997 we’ve awarded more than 1,200 scholarships to help students pursue their dreams in the ag field, and we’re honored to help these young leaders start their college studies and help put them on a path to achieving their career goals.”

In addition to 180 IFBF scholarship recipients, Kabe Boysen of Louisa County was named the recipient of the Daniel Johnson Memorial Scholarship, a one-time $500 award for a student from one of eleven counties in southeast Iowa: Keokuk, Washington, Louisa, Muscatine, Wapello, Jefferson, Henry, Des Moines, Davis, Van Buren and Lee. The scholarship is awarded in honor of the late Daniel Johnson, a former Iowa Farm Bureau director, farmer, volunteer firefighter, and school board president.

Michael Harter of Wapello County was named the recipient of the Edward W. and Isabelle M. Klodt Memorial Scholarship, a one-time $500 award for a Wapello County student pursuing a degree in agriculture. The Klodts were community leaders, progressive farmers, and conservationists focused on the future and improving their farm and community. The memorial scholarship embodies the values that Ed and Isabelle represented: leadership, hard work, dedication to others, and a belief in higher education.

First-time Farm Bureau scholarship recipients include 54 graduating high school seniors or students currently enrolled in their chosen college or university. Students are eligible to renew the

scholarships for up to four years by maintaining a minimum grade point average of 2.5 and by being a

student in good standing with the college or university.

Six recipients were selected from each of the nine IFBF districts. Scholarships were awarded to

children of Farm Bureau members who plan to or currently attend an accredited college, university or community college to earn two-or four-year degrees.

First-time applicants were asked to write an essay indicating the contributions they expect to make

to agriculture and the rural community. They also were selected based on their academic achievement, financial need, community and extracurricular involvement and letters of recommendation.