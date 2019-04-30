Iowa Crop Progress and Conditions Report

Week of April 22-28, 2019

DES MOINES, Iowa (April 29, 2019) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. The report is released weekly from April through November.

“Planting season is officially underway. The report shows that 21 percent of corn and 3 percent of soybeans are in the ground. This puts us slightly ahead of last year, when 17 percent of corn and 2 percent of beans were planted by the last week in April,” said Naig. “The forecast shows that many parts of the state are going to experience wet weather this week, which will hinder progress.”

The weekly report is also available on the USDA’s site at nass.usda.gov/ia.

Crop Report

Favorable weather conditions at the beginning of the week ending April 28, 2019, allowed Iowa farmers to make planting progress according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. However, rain and snow over the weekend created some fieldwork delays. Statewide there were 4.3 days suitable for fieldwork. Activities for the week included hauling manure, applying anhydrous, tillage and planting.

Topsoil moisture levels rated 0 percent very short, 1 percent short, 74 percent adequate and 25 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 0 percent very short, 1 percent short, 66 percent adequate and 33 percent surplus.

Iowa farmers have planted 21 percent of the expected corn crop, 2 days ahead of last year but 2 days behind the 5-year average. Central, south central, and southeast Iowa farmers already have at least one-third of their corn planted. Soybean planting has started with 3 percent of the expected crop in the ground, similar to last year and the average. Seventy-seven percent of the expected oat crop has been planted, over one week ahead of last year but equal to the average. Fourteen percent of the crop has emerged, 8 days behind average.

Pasture Condition rated 3 percent very poor, 6 percent poor, 35 percent fair, 46 percent good and 10 percent excellent. Pasture growth has been slow in much of the State. Feedlot conditions have improved.