Iowa Crop Progress and Conditions Report

Week of June 24-30, 2019

DES MOINES, Iowa (July 1, 2019) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. The report is released weekly from April through November.

“The much needed warmer temperatures have helped the crops progress,” said Secretary Naig. “Some parts of the state had below-average rainfall over the last seven days, but sub-soil moisture is still adequate for the crops to grow.”

The weekly report is also available on the USDA’s site at nass.usda.gov/ia.

Crop Report

Iowa experienced scattered storms across the state that delivered high winds and hail, limiting opportunities for fieldwork during the week ending June 30, 2019, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Statewide there were 4.4 days suitable for fieldwork. Fieldwork activities included planting, harvesting hay and spraying.

Topsoil moisture condition was rated 0 percent very short, 2 percent short, 74 percent adequate and 24 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture condition was rated 0 percent very short, 1 percent short, 69 percent adequate and 30 percent surplus.

Corn condition improved to 64 percent good to excellent. Soybean planting has nearly finished with 97 percent of the expected soybean crop planted. Ninety percent of the crop has emerged, over two weeks behind the 5-year average, and one percent has started to bloom. Soybean condition rated 64 percent good to excellent, also an improvement from last week.

Seventy-nine percent of the oat crop has headed, 8 days behind last year and average. Nine percent of the crop has started coloring, nearly a week behind average. Oat condition rated 64 percent good to excellent.

Eighty-three percent of the first cutting of alfalfa hay has been cut, two weeks behind average. Reports that a second cutting of alfalfa hay has also began across the state. Hay condition declined to 63 percent good to excellent. Pasture condition rated 70 percent good to excellent. Livestock experienced some stress with the recent heat. Feedlots remain muddy but have started to improve.