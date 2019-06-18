Iowa Crop Progress and Conditions Report

Week of June 10-16, 2019

DES MOINES, Iowa (June 17, 2019) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. The report is released weekly from April through November.

“There were 5.3 days suitable for fieldwork last week and farmers took advantage of the drier conditions to get nearly 98 percent of the state’s corn crop planted,” said Secretary Naig. “We know some farmers are still planting beans. If the weather continues to cooperate, most of the state should wrap up the 2019 planting season this week.”

The weekly report is also available on the USDA’s site at nass.usda.gov/ia.

Crop Report

For the second week in a row, mostly dry weather conditions allowed Iowa farmers to get work done in their fields. Statewide there were 5.3 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending June 16, 2019, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork activities included planting and replanting of crops, harvesting hay, spraying and applying nitrogen.

Topsoil moisture levels rated 0 percent very short, 4 percent short, 77 percent adequate and 19 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 0 percent very short, 1 percent short, 70 percent adequate and 29 percent surplus.

Corn planting has nearly finished with 98 percent of the expected corn crop planted. Eighty-eight percent of the crop has emerged, over two weeks behind last year and the 5-year average. Corn condition improved slightly to 59 percent good to excellent. Eighty-nine percent of the expected soybean crop has been planted, 16 days behind last year and 2 weeks behind average. Sixty-three percent of the crop has emerged, two weeks behind average. The first soybean condition rating of the season came in at 2 percent very poor, 4 percent poor, 33 percent fair, 53 percent good and 8 percent excellent. Oats headed reached 41 percent, 6 days behind last year and average. Oat condition rated 62 percent good to excellent.

Dry weather allowed over one-quarter of the first cutting of alfalfa hay to be harvested last week, reaching 61 percent complete. Hay condition improved to 65 percent good to excellent. Pasture and range condition rated 66 percent good to excellent. There were no livestock issues reported and feedlot conditions improved with the drier weather.