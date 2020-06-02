Iowa Crop Progress and Conditions Report

Week of May 25-31, 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa (June 1, 2020) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. The report is released weekly from April through November.

“Planting across the state is nearly complete,” said Secretary Naig. “Iowa is expecting warmer temperatures over the next few days. The heat that is expected this week should help move the crop along.”

The weekly report is also available on the USDA’s site at nass.usda.gov/ia.

Crop Progress

Rain throughout the week resulted in 2.7 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending May 31, 2020, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Warmer temperatures advanced crop development.

Topsoil moisture levels rated 1% very short, 1% short, 78% adequate and 20% surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 0% very short, 1% short, 81% adequate and 18% surplus.

Iowa farmers have planted 98% of the expected corn crop, 2 weeks ahead of last year and 1 week ahead of the 5-year average. Corn emergence was at 93%, almost 3 weeks ahead of last year and 10 days ahead of the 5-year average. Corn condition improved to 85% good to excellent. The soybean crop moved to 95% planted, 3 weeks ahead of last year and over 2 weeks ahead of average. Seventy-six percent of the soybean crop has emerged, 3 weeks ahead of last year and 11 days ahead of the 5-year average. Soybean condition rated 81% good to excellent. Ninety-eight percent of the oat crop has emerged with 5% headed. Oat condition rated 83% good to excellent.

The State’s first cutting of alfalfa hay has been 16% completed, 5 days ahead of last year. Hay condition rated 74% good to excellent. Pasture condition improved to 66% good to excellent. There was little stress on livestock although feedlots remain muddy.