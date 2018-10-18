Iowa & County Voting Process Secure

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate visited the Henry County Court House Wednesday as part of his effort to re-assure voters that Iowa’s elections are secure. Pate said his office has taken significant steps to keep the system from being compromised. According to Pate one very basic way to keep outsiders from trying to interfere with election results is the use of paper ballots. Henry County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Shelly Barber is confident her process is secure. Henry County’s voting equipment is not connected to the internet or modems. In fact Henry County’s network was audited and unable to be breached. The state has also done an audit and Pate feels the state’s system is secure. He also said despite national news reports saying Iowa’s elections have been hacked, that is not true even tho thousands of attempts are made constantly. Constant screening, intensive cyber training and anti malware all work to keep the state process secure.