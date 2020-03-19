Information for New London School District Families

Just a reminder, school will be open March 19 from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM for students to gather belongings, medications as well as computers for all K-12 students. We ask that you enter each building through the front doors and we will limit the number of students to 10 at a time in the building. If you are unable to make it in tomorrow to grab things please call the Central Office to make other arrangements at 319-367-0512. Please see our Facebook page for specific details for each building.