Individual Found Laying Along Roadway

On December 5, 2019, at approximately 3:14AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a semi driver that came upon a male subject laying on the shoulder of the roadway on U.S. Highway 34, near miler marker 232 north of Mount Pleasant, Iowa.

Upon investigation, it was found that Johnnie William Hillyer (66 years of age) of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, was walking down a public roadway while intoxicated.

Further investigation led the Henry County Sheriff’s Office to locating a vehicle Hillyer had been operating earlier that night, crashed and totaled, near the Westwood Exit 229.

Johnnie Hillyer was subsequently charged with Public Intoxication and Failure to Maintain Control of a Motor Vehicle. The Mount Pleasant Police Department assisted with this incident/investigation.