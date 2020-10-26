Imogene Dorsey

Imogene Dorsey, 88, of Mt. Pleasant, died Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Arbor Court in Mt. Pleasant following a brief illness.

Imogene was born October 5, 1932, in Henry County, Iowa, the daughter of Hamner and Sylvia (Litton) Bailey. She graduated from Salem High School in 1950. She worked for Champion Spark Plug in Burlington for 20 years. Imogene was united in marriage to Rev. Harold Dorsey on July 23, 1977 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. They made their home in Ohio and Iowa while Harold pastored at a few different churches. They settled back in Mt. Pleasant and were members of the Salem Congregational Church, where Harold was a pastor. Imogene enjoyed baking, quilting and tending to her flower gardens. She won many blue ribbons for her pies and quilts at county fairs. All of her children and grandchildren were gifted with beautiful handstitched quilts made by her. She was a former member of the Legion Auxiliary. Imogene loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Imogene is survived by her children; Robert (Eileen) Barnett of Salem, James Barnett of Rome and Judy Epperheimer of Selah, WA; 8 grandchildren Ryan (Heather) Barnett, Monica (John) Newton, Phillip (Judy) Barnett, Nick Barnett, Crystal Hopper, Tiffany Barnett, Cassondra Epperheimer, Scott Epperheimer, 16 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Harold, 3 brothers; Merald, Lawrence and Gary Bailey, 3 sisters; Buelah Goldsmith, Ruth Hesseltine, and Louva Pickard.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Salem Congregational Church in Salem, Iowa. Pastor Aaron Helterbran will officiate. Burial will follow at the Salem East Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 1:00-7:00 p.m. with family present from 5:00-7:00 pm. A memorial fund has been established for Salem Congregational Church and Samaritan’s Purse. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel at P.O. Box 656 Mt. Pleasant, Iowa 52641. The service will be livestreamed on Powell Funeral Homes Facebook page and at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.

The Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel is caring for Imogene and her family.