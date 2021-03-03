Ilinois Man Killed in Lee County Crash

Andy Joe Annegers of Gladstone, Illinois was killed when his tractor was hit by a car driven by Robert Keith of Ft. Madison. The Iowa State Patrol investigated the accident that occurred Tuesday just before 5 pm on Hwy 218 at mile marker 21. Both Annegers and Keith were headed south in the outside lane when the Keith vehicle hit the tractor from behind causing it to go into the ditch. Annegers was pronounced dead at the scene.