IHSAA Announces Football Districts for 2020

IHSAA Announces Football Districts for 2020Written by Nathan Bloechl on February 6, 2020
By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com
The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced new football districts for 2020.
Starting with Mount Pleasant, in 3A, it’s a heck of a draw.
With Solon bounced to 2A, Mount Pleasant and Washington are now the top-dogs in District 5.
Class 3A-5:
- Mount Pleasant
- Washington
- Keokuk
- Burlington
- Fairfield
- Fort Madison
Burlington moves down from 4A to join the ranks of 3A-5.
In 1A, things largely remain the same for KILJ-area teams.
Class 1A-4:
- English Valleys, North English
- Lone Tree
- Montezuma
- Moravia
- New London
- Tri-County, Thornburg
- Twin Cedars, Bussey
- WACO, Wayland
- Winfield-Mt. Union