IHSAA Announces Classes 3 and 4A Basketball Substate Assignments

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced their 2020 Class 3A Basketball Substate assignments.

Mount Pleasant is in Substate #5.

The pairings have yet to be released.

SUBSTATE #5

Assumption, Davenport

Clear Creek-Amana

Fairfield

Fort Madison

Keokuk

Mount Pleasant

Solon

Washington

The first round of boys’ Class 3 and 4A basketball playoffs is set for February 24th.