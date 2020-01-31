IHSAA Announces Classes 3 and 4A Basketball Substate Assignments

Written by Nathan Bloechl on January 31, 2020

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com 

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced their 2020 Class 3A Basketball Substate assignments.

Mount Pleasant is in Substate #5.

The pairings have yet to be released.

SUBSTATE #5

  • Assumption, Davenport
  • Clear Creek-Amana
  • Fairfield
  • Fort Madison
  • Keokuk
  • Mount Pleasant
  • Solon
  • Washington

The first round of boys’ Class 3 and 4A basketball playoffs is set for February 24th.