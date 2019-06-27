IGHSAU Releases Regional Brackets for Postseason Play

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — The #13 Mount Pleasant softball team (16-6) now knows their fate for the post-season.

The IGHSAU announced the softball pairings yesterday afternoon and Mount Pleasant will be in 4A Region 6.

Mount Pleasant has also earned the privilege of a first round bye, thus making them wait on the winner of Fairfield and Keokuk.

They’ll play at Maple Leaf against either of those two schools on July 13th at 7:00 p.m.

The top seed in their region is North Scott, who will await the winner of Burlington and Fort Madison in round two.

The full 4A pairing can be found HERE. Scroll to page six to see the Mount Pleasant bracket.

1A Region 5

Winfield-Mt. Union will start their playoff surge against Tri-County on July 8th at 7:00 p.m. in Winfield.

New London will host HLV on the 8th in New London.

The 1A brackets are available HERE.