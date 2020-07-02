IGHSAU Releases 2020 Postseason Softball Pairings

IGHSAU Releases 2020 Postseason Softball PairingsWritten by Nathan Bloechl on July 2, 2020
KILJ — The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released their 2020 softball pairings, with playoffs beginning statewide in a little under two weeks.
Here’s a look at where and when area and regional teams will play come postseason time.
1A
In Class 1A, area teams are grouped in Class 1A-Region 6.
- New London will take on Holy Trinity in a first round match-up at home against the Crusaders of Holy Trinity Catholic on July 13th at 7:00 p.m.
- The winner of New London-Holy Trinity will take on #12 (1A) Winfield-Mount Union in Winfield on July 15th at 7:00 p.m.
- The top seed in the region is Lynville-Sully, who will await the winner of Tri-County and Keota for their first round match-up on July 15th.
2A
Class 2A area schools are have been placed in Class 2A-Region 8.
- Top seeded #2 (2A) Louisa-Muscatine will await the winner of Cardinal and Van Buren County who will meet up on July 13th at Cardinal at 7:00 p.m.
- Mediapolis will host Danville in a first round tilt at Mediapolis on July 13th at 7:00 p.m. The winner will move on to play Wilton on July 15th.
- Also in 2A-8 is Wapello, who will take on Durant in a quarterfinal clash on July 15th at 7:00 p.m. in Wapello. The Arrows were a state qualifier in 2A last year, but the road gets significantly tougher as Louisa-Muscatine bumps down from 3 to 2A.
4A
Mount Pleasant and the rest of the Southeast Conference schools will tango in Class 4A-Region 7.
- Mount Pleasant will be on the road to begin their 2020 postseason push when head to Burlington to lock horns with the Greyhounds. That game will be played on July 16th at 7:00 p.m. The winner will await top-seeded Oskaloosa on July 18th — a 7:00 p.m. first pitch.
- Fort Madison and Keokuk will tango on July 16th in a first-round date, with the winner earning the right to scrap with Fairfield on July 18th at 7:00 p.m. in Fairfield.