IGHSAU Announces 1A, 2A Postseason Basketball Pairings

Written by Nathan Bloechl on February 5, 2020

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com 

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has announced the 2020 State Basketball pairings.

In 1A, on February 13th:

  • New London at Holy Trinity — 7:00 p.m.
  • Hillcrest Academy at Lone Tree — 7:00 p.m.
  • Highland at Winfield-Mount Union — 7:00 p.m.
  • WACO at #11 Notre Dame — 7:00 p.m.

In 2A:

  • Cardinal at Danville — (Feb. 13th, 5:00 p.m)
  • Louisa-Muscatine at #10 Van Buren (Feb. 18th, 7:00 p.m.)
  • Danville/Cardinal winner at #7 Mediapolis (Feb. 18th, 7:00 p.m.)