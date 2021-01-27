IAWrestle Releases Latest Dual Team Rankings

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — IAWrestle.com has released their latest Dual Team rankings for the 2021 season.

Just one area program is ranked inside the top-15 in either 1A, 2A or 3A.

Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville checks in at No. 11 in the latest ranking in Class 2A.

The Nikes are led by 2A’s No. 2 120-pounder Blaine Frazier.

The top ranked dual team in 3A is Waverly Shell-Rock, 2A’s top dog is West Delaware, while 1A is led by Don Bosco.

You can find the full rankings here.