Hy-Vee to Offer Rapid Antigen Testing at 47 Locations throughout the Midwest

Hy-Vee to Offer Rapid Antigen Testing at 47 Locations throughout the Midwest

Patients will receive same day test results in as little as 1-2 hours

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (Dec. 9, 2020) — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced today that it will offer rapid antigen COVID-19 testing at 47 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations via an outdoor, drive-thru testing process. The first 18 locations will begin testing on Thursday, Dec. 10, with the additional 28 locations scheduled to begin testing over the next two weeks. Patients will receive same day test results in as little as 1-2 hours after completing the test.

Cost for the test varies by location. At this time, Hy-Vee is only accepting testing payment by credit or debit card at the testing site. Patients must register ahead of time through www.hy-vee.com/covidtesting to schedule a testing time and location and to receive a test voucher number to bring to their appointment. During registration, patients will be able to view the testing cost for their location.

Earlier this month, the CDC issued clarifying guidance for rapid antigen testing. Based on the latest guidance, only the following individuals will be eligible for rapid antigen testing:

 Individuals who are symptomatic

 Individuals who are asymptomatic with a known or reported exposure in the last 14 days

Any individual who is asymptomatic and has not had a known exposure in the last 14 days will not be eligible for testing through Hy-Vee at this time.

The list of Hy-Vee pharmacy locations offering the rapid antigen test can be found below. Each location will offer testing windows between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Children 6 years or older can be tested with the rapid antigen test when registered and accompanied by a parent or guardian. All patients are required to wear a mask during the testing process.

To register for an appointment and to receive a test voucher, visit www.hy-vee.com/covidtesting and select the rapid antigen test option. Patients must provide the requested information to receive a test voucher number, testing site and appointment time. Testing areas will be located outside in designated Hy-Vee parking lot locations for patients to drive up to without leaving their vehicle. A trained Hy-Vee pharmacy employee will process the testing payment before administering the nasopharyngeal swab test. Testing is expected to take less than 2 minutes. During the testing process, patients must wear a mask and will be asked to lower it beneath their nose during the test. After testing is complete, results will be sent to the patient via email. Patients should receive same day test results in as little as 1-2 hours.

Hy-Vee, Inc. • 5820 Westown Parkway • West Des Moines, Iowa • 50266

The rapid antigen testing is in addition to Hy-Vee’s current free COVID-19 lab testing (molecular PCR) that it offers outside more than 180 pharmacy locations in coordination with eTrueNorth. Results for the lab testing associated with this test are usually available in 3-5 business days.

###

Hy-Vee, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 275 retail stores across eight Midwestern states with sales of $11 billion annually. The supermarket chain is synonymous with quality, variety, convenience, healthy lifestyles, culinary expertise and superior customer service. Hy-Vee ranks in the Top 10 Most Trusted Brands and has been named one of America’s Top 5 favorite grocery stores. The company’s more than 85,000 employees provide “A Helpful Smile in Every Aisle” to customers every day. For additional information, visit www.hy-vee.com.

Locations Offering Rapid Antigen Testing:

Iowa

 Lincoln Center Hy-Vee, 640 Lincoln Way, Ames, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

 Hy-Vee on Agency, 3140 Agency St., Burlington, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 21

 College Square Hy-Vee, 6301 University Ave., Cedar Falls, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

 Edgewood Hy-Vee, 5050 Edgewood Road NE, Cedar Rapids, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

 Mount Vernon Hy-Vee, 4035 Mt. Vernon Road, Cedar Rapids, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

 Clinton Hy-Vee, 901 S. Fourth St., Clinton, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 21

 West Locust Street Hy-Vee, 2351 W. Locust St., Davenport, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

 3860 Elmore Ave. (Gordman’s parking lot), Davenport, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 21

 East Euclid Hy-Vee, 2540 E. Euclid Ave., Des Moines, IA; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10

 Asbury Plaza Hy-Vee, 2395 NW Arterial, Dubuque, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

 Fort Dodge Hy-Vee, 115 S. 29th St., Fort Dodge, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

 1201 N. Dodge St. (former North Dodge Hy-Vee location), Iowa City, IA; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10

 Keokuk Hy-Vee, 3111 Main St., Keokuk, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 21

 Mount Pleasant Hy-Vee, 1700 E. Washington St., Mount Pleasant, IA; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10

 Muscatine Hy-Vee Mainstreet, 510 E. Sixth St., Muscatine, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

 South Hy-Vee, 1025 N. Quincy Ave., Ottumwa, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

 Hy-Vee on Hamilton, 2827 Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

 Urbandale Hy-Vee, 8701 Douglas Ave., Urbandale, IA; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10

 West Lakes Hy-Vee, 1725 Jordan Creek Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

Illinois

 Bloomington Hy-Vee, 1403 N. Veterans Parkway, Bloomington, IL; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

 Canton Hy-Vee, 825 N. Main St., Canton, IL; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 21

 Macomb Hy-Vee, 1600 E. Jackson St., Macomb, IL; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

 Milan Hy-Vee, 201 W. 10th Ave., Milan, IL; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

 Hy-Vee on Avenue of the Cities, 4218 Avenue of the Cities, Moline, IL; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 21

 Sheridan Village Hy-Vee, 4125 N. Sheridan Road Suite 20, Peoria, IL; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

 Peru Hy-Vee, 1651 Midtown Road, Peru, IL; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

 Hy-Vee on Harrison, 1400 Harrison St., Quincy, IL; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

 Springfield Hy-Vee, 2115 S. MacArthur Blvd., Springfield, IL; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 21

 Sycamore Hy-Vee, 2700 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10

Kansas

 Clinton Parkway Hy-Vee, 3504 Clinton Pkwy, Lawrence, KS; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10

 Manhattan Hy-Vee, 601 Third Place, Manhattan, KS; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

 Ridgeview Hy-Vee, 18101 W. 119th St., Olathe, KS; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10

Minnesota

 Lakeville Hy-Vee, 16150 Pilot Knob Road, Lakeville, MN; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10

 Hilltop Hy-Vee, 2010 Adams St., Mankato, MN; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10

 New Hope Hy-Vee, 8200 42nd Ave. N., New Hope, MN; Testing begins Friday, Dec. 11

 Oakdale Hy-Vee, 7180 10th St. N., Oakdale, MN; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10

 West Circle Hy-Vee, 4221 W. Circle Drive NW, Rochester, MN; Testing begins Friday, Dec. 11

Missouri

 Blue Springs Hy-Vee, 625 W. 40 Highway, Blue Springs, MO; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

 Rock Bridge Hy-Vee, 405 E. Nifong Blvd., Columbia, MO; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10

 23rd Street Hy-Vee, 1525 E. 23rd St., Independence, MO; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10

 64th Street Hy-Vee, 5330 NW 64th St., Kansas City, MO; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10

Nebraska

 Northern Lights Hy-Vee, 1601 N. 84th St., Lincoln, NE; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

 156th & Maple Hy-Vee, 3410 N. 156th St., Omaha, NE; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10

 Peony Park Hy-Vee, 7910 Cass St., Omaha, NE; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10

South Dakota

 Empire Hy-Vee, 4101 S. Louise Ave., Sioux Falls, SD; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10

 Hy-Vee on South Minnesota, 3000 S. Minnesota Ave., Sioux Falls, SD; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10

Wisconsin

 Fitchburg Hy-Vee, 2920 Fitchrona Road, Fitchburg, WI; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10