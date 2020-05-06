Hy-Vee Limiting Meat Purchases

Hy-Vee, Inc. announces that effective Wednesday, May 6, it will limit meat purchases at all of its locations.

Hy-Vee Statement:

We continue to work with industry leaders so we are prepared for any possible fluctuations in product and can best serve our customers. At Hy-Vee, we have product available at our stores but due to worker shortages at plants as well as an increase in meat sales, customers may not find the specific items they are looking for. Because of this, we are going to put a limit on customer purchases in the meat department. Effective Wednesday, May 6, each customer will be limited to four packages of a combination of fresh beef, ground beef, pork and chicken when they checkout at all Hy-Vee locations.